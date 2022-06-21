Skip to main content
Brad Stevens Shares His Message For Jayson Tatum

Brad Stevens shared what his message for Jayson Tatum was going into the offseason. The Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics shared a quote that Brad Stevens had about his message to Jayson Tatum going into the offseason. 

Celtics: Brad Stevens on his message to Jayson Tatum: “I just told him, 'Go on vacation. Go get some rest.' This guy gave us everything he had.”

Tatum had another All-Star season, and clearly established himself as one of the top-15 players in the entire NBA.  

The Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster (they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).  

Prior to this season, they had been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three out of the last five seasons, but they had been unable to break out for a trip to the NBA Finals. 

This year, they finally got through but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

Steph Curry and the Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and it was their sixth time in eight seasons making the Finals. 

Therefore, they had the huge experience advantage over the Celtics, which ultimately proved it's worth as the series went on. 

The Celtics won Game 1 of the series in an incredible come from behind win on the road in the fourth quarter. 

However, Tatum and the Celtics would only win just one other game in the series, and the Warriors were clearly the better team. 

