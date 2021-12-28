Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Bradley Beal's Status For Wizards-Heat Game
    Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat in Florida.
    The Washington Wizards in Florida to play the Miami Heat, and for the game they will be without their best player. 

    All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal has been ruled for the game due to health and safety protocols. 

    The status of Beal for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Wizards come into the game with a 17-16 record, and while that record is good, they have cooled off since their hot start to the season.

    For reference, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games.  

    As for the Heat, they are 21-13 in 34 games this season, and 7-3 in their last ten games. 

    The Wizards 9-11 in 20 games on the road this season, and the Heat are 11-4 in 15 games at home this season. 

