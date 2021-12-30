Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Bradley Beal's Status For Cavs-Wizards Game
    Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.
    The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in D.C. on Thursday evening, but the status of their best player is still up in the air. 

    Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Wizards are coming into the game on Thursday with a record of 17-17, which is good for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

    They are 3-7 in their last ten games, and 8-5 in 13 games at home this season. 

    As for the Cavs, they have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA this season, because they have a 20-14 record, and are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

    They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and 10-7 in 17 games on the road. 

