Bradley Beal's Official Status For Cavs-Wizards Game

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in D.C. on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal had been listed as questionable, but is active and will play.

The status of Beal for Thursday's game against the Cavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Wizards come into the game with a 17-17 record in 34 games, and after starting out the season hot, they have cooled down and are just 3-7 in their last ten games.

As for the Cavs, they have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, because after not making the playoffs since 2018, they are 20-14 and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

