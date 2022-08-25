Skip to main content
BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Ruled Out For The 2022-23 Season

BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Ruled Out For The 2022-23 Season

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that Chet Holmgren, who was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will miss the 2022-23 NBA season. Fans have speculated the injury came when he was going up against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder released some very disappointing news about 20-year-old Chet Holmgren. 

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will miss the entire 2022-23 regular season. 

Via the Thunder: "The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

The organization also released a statement from General Manager Sam Presti.  

Presti via the Thunder: “Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

Holmgren is coming off an excellent season playing at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Gonzaga ended up making it all the way to the Sweet 16 during the 2022 NCAA tournament. 

Fans have speculated on social media that the play where Holmgren got hurt was during a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington. 

Holmgren was playing in former NBA star Jamal Crawford's league The CrawsOver. 

After a play where he was guarding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James he appeared to be injured. 

USATSI_18627269_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Ruled Out For The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17909750_168388303_lowres
News

This Big NBA Trade Is Now Reportedly "Complete"

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7746108_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 25 - Bill Russell Becomes Highest Paid Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18129178_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Lakers To Acquire Patrick Beverley From Utah

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_9071785_168388303_lowres
News

2015 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13511738_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Tacko Fall Is Signing With A New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17218508_168388303_lowres (1)
News

The 10 Highest Paid Players In The NBA For The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16406593_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Milwaukee Bucks Offseason Recap And Season Preview

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16285302_168388303_lowres
News

Could The Los Angeles Clippers Bring Back This Former All-Star Center?

By Brett Siegel