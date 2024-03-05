BREAKING: 2x NBA All-Star Reportedly Signs With New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Isaiah Thomas, who had his best years with the Boston Celtics, will sign with a team in the G League.

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Stars have officially signed Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Over 22 regular season games, Thomas averaged 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range.

He has been a free agent, and on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Thomas will sign with a team in the G League.

Via Charania: "In pursuit of NBA return for stretch run, 11-year veteran Isaiah Thomas is joining the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The two-time All-Star could be another guard option in marketplace."

Thomas was the 60th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft (out of Washington) and has played 11 seasons in the league.

He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

His career averages are 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 550 regular season games.

The 35-year-old has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games and helped the Celtics reach the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals.

If Thomas plays well in the G League, he could be a good backup point guard to add to a contending team's bench for the 2024 NBA playoffs.