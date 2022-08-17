Skip to main content
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former Mavs And Nuggets Player

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones. Last season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Chicago Bulls have signed Carlik Jones (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Smith: "The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Carlik Jones to a training camp deal, a league source tells @spotrac."

Jones also sent out a tweet quote tweeting Smith's report.

This past season was his rookie year in the NBA, and he played for the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks. 

Since the reported deal is for training camp, it's very likely that Jones does not make the roster.

That being said, he could have an outstanding training camp with the team.

These kinds of deals are good for both parties, because it gives Jones a chance to prove himself, and the Bulls get a chance to take a look at a player without giving him a guaranteed deal. 

Right now, the Bulls have an intriguing roster. 

They made the NBA Playoffs this past season for the first time since the 2017 season. 

All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan played well together in only their first season as teammates.  

DeRozan joined the Bulls in free agency, and he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game at 32-years-old. 

He also started in the All-Star Game. 

However, point guard Lonzo Ball got injured during the season, and only played in 35 games. 

They finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in just five games. 

Even though they lost early, they are still a team to watch out for next season. 

