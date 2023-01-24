BREAKING: DeMar DeRozan Makes NBA History

On Monday night, the Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan was in the starting lineup, which means he has now played in his 1,000th career NBA game.

He is the 141st player in the history of the league to reach that milestone.

The former USC star is in his 14th season in the NBA after being selected with the ninth-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Before the Bulls, he played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

He spent nine seasons with the Raptors and played in 51 NBA Playoff games for the franchise.

Right now, DeRozan is in his second season playing for the Bulls, and he has been fantastic during his tenure with the organization.

Last season, he started in the All-Star Game and averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest.

He also helped the Bulls make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Coming into Monday's game, the 33-year-old has outstanding averages of 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (he's also shooting 50.6% from the field).

That said, the Bulls have gotten off to a slow start to the season and are just 21-24 in 45 games.

They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference (the final play-in tournament spot).

In addition, the Bulls are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 5-5 in their last ten games (12-10 at home).