Skip to main content
BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star

BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star

On July 19, Miles Bridges has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for several felonies. Bridges has spent his entire career with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks this year.

On Tuesday, NBA star Miles Bridges has been officially charged with multiple felonies by the Los Angeles County District Attorney

"Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges," said the PR release on Tuesday on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office website. 

The PR release on the website also provided a statement from District Attorney Gascón. 

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was arrested on June 29. 

He is 24-years-old, and after playing at Michigan State for two seasons, he was drafted in the first-round (12th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. 

This past season, he averaged a career high 20.2 points per game, but the Hornets got blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament game.  

They were also blown out in the play-in tournament game in 2021 (by the Indiana Pacers). 

Bridges is currently a restricted free agent.  

After the arrest became public, the Hornets issued a statement via their PR.  

Hornets PR on June 30: "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

USATSI_17947229_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_15436478_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Donovan Mitchell Playing Basketball In NYC

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18298585_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins Going Viral For What He Said About Decision To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12738732_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17609250_168388303_lowres
News

Recent 9th Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18265578_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17897733_168388303_lowres
News

JaMychal Green To Join Warriors After Buyout With Oklahoma City

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18549538_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Most Underrated NBA Offseason Free Agency Signings So Far

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17955575_168388303_lowres
Rumors

"Several Rival Teams" Reportedly Interested In Austin Reaves

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago