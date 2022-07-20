BREAKING: Felony Charges Filed Against Current NBA Star

On Tuesday, NBA star Miles Bridges has been officially charged with multiple felonies by the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

"Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges," said the PR release on Tuesday on the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office website.

The PR release on the website also provided a statement from District Attorney Gascón.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges was arrested on June 29.

He is 24-years-old, and after playing at Michigan State for two seasons, he was drafted in the first-round (12th overall) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

This past season, he averaged a career high 20.2 points per game, but the Hornets got blown out by the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament game.

They were also blown out in the play-in tournament game in 2021 (by the Indiana Pacers).

Bridges is currently a restricted free agent.

After the arrest became public, the Hornets issued a statement via their PR.

Hornets PR on June 30: "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."