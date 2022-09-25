BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe

Markelle Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but he only played for the 76ers for part of two seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic.

The former Washington star seems to have found a home in Orlando as he averages 11.9 points and 5.2 assists per contest in 98 regular season games with the team.

This past season, he only played in 18 games because he was returning from a torn ACL.

However, he still averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

On Sunday, the team has announced that he "has suffered a fracture in his big left toe."

Magic PR: "Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe. No surgery is required. He has been placed in a walking boot and his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando and imaging confirmed the fracture."

The good news is they say he will not require surgery, but it's still unfortunate to hear that he will be in a walking boot.

Coming into the season, the Magic are not expected to be a playoff team, but with all the young talent on the roster, there is no question that they could try to sneak into the play-in tournament.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 against the Pistons in Detroit.