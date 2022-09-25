Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe

BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe

On Sunday, the Orlando Magic announced that "Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe." Fultz was the first overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Markelle Fultz was the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, but he only played for the 76ers for part of two seasons before being traded to the Orlando Magic.  

The former Washington star seems to have found a home in Orlando as he averages 11.9 points and 5.2 assists per contest in 98 regular season games with the team. 

This past season, he only played in 18 games because he was returning from a torn ACL.  

However, he still averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists per contest. 

On Sunday, the team has announced that he "has suffered a fracture in his big left toe."

Magic PR: "Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe. No surgery is required. He has been placed in a walking boot and his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando and imaging confirmed the fracture." 

The good news is they say he will not require surgery, but it's still unfortunate to hear that he will be in a walking boot. 

Coming into the season, the Magic are not expected to be a playoff team, but with all the young talent on the roster, there is no question that they could try to sneak into the play-in tournament. 

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 against the Pistons in Detroit. 

USATSI_10126303_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick Fractures Left Toe

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10608742_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18391871_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17153977_168388303_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Essential Part Of Golden State Warriors' Success

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18548901_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Center To Miss 8-12 Weeks After Knee Surgery

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18133282_168388303_lowres
News

New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12702465_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweets Out Hilarious Video

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18097432_168388303_lowres
News

The Los Angeles Clippers Have Waived A Player

By Ben Stinar