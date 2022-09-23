Skip to main content
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

On his podcast, "The Point Forward," Andre Iguodala has announced that he will re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Andre Iguodala has been one of the most critical players during the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

They have made the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons, and Iguodala was not on the team in the two seasons that they missed the playoffs.

From 2015-19, they made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

In 2020 and 2021 (without Iguodala) they missed the NBA Playoffs.  

This past season, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP returned to the team, and they made the NBA Finals and won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. 

He played in 31 regular season games and averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, but his presence in the locker room is so valuable.

In the NBA Playoffs, he played in seven games.  

He will turn 39 years old during the 2022-23 season, so there was good reason to believe he could retire as an NBA Champion.  

However, on his podcast, "The Point Forward," he says that he will be returning for his 19th (and final) NBA season. 

"I myself will be returning for my 19th season," Iguodala said in the video on the podcast.

Iguodala is a four-time NBA Champion, Finals MVP, All-Star and two-time NBA All-Defensive Team player.

In addition to the Warriors, he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat.

The Warriors will play their first game of the 2022-23 regular season on October 18, when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. 

USATSI_18331082_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Re-Signing 4x NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18936121_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Sign A Player And Then Waive Him

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17579351_168388303_lowres
News

New Details Emerge Regarding Ime Udoka's Suspension From Boston Celtics

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19092968_168388303_lowres
News

2 NBA All-Stars Attend Steelers-Browns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10306614_168388303_lowres
News

Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8504667_168388303_lowres
News

Former Duke Star And 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Has A New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17542914_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Jazz-Pistons Trade Involving Bojan Bogdanovic

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17000410_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed

By Brett Siegel