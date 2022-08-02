Skip to main content

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. 

Bulpett: "Source tells me Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner this week: “I have no idea what’s going to come of that meeting. There are some things that KD is unhappy about, and I’m not sure any of that gets fixed here. But maybe it does.”"

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they have Durant and Kyrie Irving.  

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.  

In his two seasons with Irving in Brooklyn, they have won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

This offseason, Durant has been involved in a lot of trade rumors, because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

So far, Durant is obviously still on the Nets, and the request to be traded happened over a month ago. 

If Durant and the Nets do meet this week, it will be very interesting to see what comes out of that meeting. 

Prior to the Nets, Durant won two NBA Championships in three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

He's also played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Oklahoma City Thunder. 


