BREAKING: Kevin Durant Requests Out Of Brooklyn

On the day NBA free agency is supposed to start, Kevin Durant has stolen the lead story across the league, as he has formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant, 33, has been with Brooklyn since the start of the 2019-20 season, a year in which he sat out the entirety of as he recovered from an Achilles tear suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

As a member of the Nets, Kevin Durant has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and has shot 52.5% from the floor, 40.9% from three-point range.

One of the best pure scorers in NBA history, Durant will receive trade interest from all other 29 teams across the NBA, as players like him do not become available very often.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are working with Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on finding a trade for the twelve-time All-Star.

As the Nets enter what looks to be a full rebuild starting from the top, any trade involving Kevin Durant will likely result in Brooklyn bringing back a monumental amount of draft compensation. Every player on Brooklyn’s roster right now is available in trade conversations around the league, according to Wojnarowski.