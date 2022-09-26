Skip to main content
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LiAngelo Ball is a well-known basketball player because of his father (LaVar) and two brothers (LaMelo and Lonzo). 

Lonzo was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, and he is currently on the Chicago Bulls. 

As for LaMelo, he was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and is coming off making the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. 

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that LiAngelo will be signing with the Hornets. 

Charania: "Sources: LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball spent last season’s training camp with the Hornets as well, joining brother LaMelo."

Since the deal is "non-guaranteed", it's likely that he does not make the 15-man roster. 

That being said, it will be interesting to see if they give him a chance to play in the preseason.

In the past two seasons, he played for the Hornets during the NBA Summer League. 

In 2021, he averaged 9.6 points per game (fifth on the team).

This past summer, he averaged 6.0 points per game.

He has a long history of playing with his brother, so seeing them on an NBA floor together (even in the preseason would be intriguing).

The Hornets will play their preseason on Oct. 2nd against the Boston Celtics and the first regular season game on Oct. 19th in Texas against the San Antonio Spurs. 

Last season, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks. 

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here 

USATSI_18692691_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17955575_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7636410_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17866379_168388303_lowres (3)
News

New York Knicks Waive Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18137388_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18475587_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Waive A Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10505300_168388303_lowres
News

Former Brooklyn Nets 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar