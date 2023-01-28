BREAKING: Miami Heat Organization Fined $25,000

The Miami Heat have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, and they typically have a very long injury report for every game.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced that the organization has been fined $25,000 for not complying with league policies pertaining to injury reports.

Via NBA Communications: "The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting."

This is not the first time the NBA has fined the team this season.

Last month, the Heat were also fined $25,000 for the same violation.

Following the punishment in December, the team hilariously listed all 16 players on their injury report for the next game.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Heat, as they are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-22 record in 50 games.

After a slow start to the season, they have played much better over the last two months and are 7-3 in their previous ten games.

They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak and coming off a 110-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night at home.

In Miami, Florida, they have been excellent, with a 17-9 record in 26 games on their home floor.

The Heat will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Last season, they were the first seed in the east and made the Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.