BREAKING: Udonis Haslem Makes Decision About His Future With The Miami Heat

On Sunday, Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem announced that he will return to the team for one more season.

Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 News was at Haslem's camp, and shared photos and footage.

"I have decided to follow through with what me and my father had talked about," Haslem said via Manso's clip. "And I will finish what I started and I will play 20 years, I will play this year, because I talked about that with my father."

In 2021, Haslem's father (Johnnie Haslem) passed away.

Haslem has spent all 19 seasons that he has been in the NBA playing for the Heat, and he is widely regarded as one of the most important veterans in the league.

During his time with the franchise, they have won three NBA Championships.

Last season, they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games, and then knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round in six games.

However, they ended up losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami.

The Heat had beat the Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

Over the last six seasons, Haslem has only appeared in over 15 regular season games one time.

His value right now comes from his leadership.

In 872 career regular season games, he has averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.