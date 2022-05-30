Brooklyn Nets Expected To Defer Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 First-Round Pick

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than a month away and while they currently “own” the 23rd overall pick in this year’s draft stemming from the James Harden trade this season, it appears the Brooklyn Nets are going to be looking elsewhere for answers in the offseason other than in the draft.

The Nets have until June 1 to decide whether or not they are keeping this pick, but all indications point towards them deferring the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round pick in this year’s draft until 2023, as they have the option to do so.

When Harden was traded to Philadelphia this year, this 2022 first-round pick from the 76ers was traded to the Nets with a stipulation tied to it allowing Brooklyn to choose between the Sixers’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks.

While they could absolutely keep the pick and look to add another young talent to pair with youthful talents already on their roster like Cam Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn has other issues to figure out first.

Kyrie Irving’s long-term status with the franchise is in question and with him having a player option for next season that could make him a potential free agent this summer, the Nets really need to devise a long-term financial plan in regards to the salary cap.

Keeping this first-round pick this year is more guaranteed money that they would have to pay, something that they really need to give to their current players and stars first given their position in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are in “championship mode” right now and with their championship window starting to close, this offseason is vital for them to make all the right moves.

Along with Irving possibly being a free agent, Bruce Brown, Andre Drummond, LaMarcus Aldridge and Nicolas Claxton are all pending free agents this offseason.

Focusing on their plans for free agency rather than the draft seems to be something that GM Sean Marks and the Nets’ front-office are trending towards.

As for Philadelphia, keeping this 2022 first-round pick is a big win for them, as the Sixers have already started conducting interviews and pre-draft workouts over the last couple of weeks.

Looking like they are just a piece or two away from being in the NBA Finals, this offseason also proves to be a major opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to stake their claim at the top of the Eastern Conference heading into the 2022-23 season.

Tyrese Maxey turned out to be an essential draft pick for the 76ers in 2020 and Philadelphia will look to rekindle some of this draft magic late in the first-round this year.