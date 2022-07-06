Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Bring Back Versatile Forward In Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets and Kessler Edwards have agreed to a new two-year deal in NBA free agency.

While they continue to deal with the drama surrounding both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets have remained busy in free agency, agreeing to deals with Patty Mills, Nicolas Claxton, Edmond Sumner, T.J. Warren and now Kessler Edwards.

On Wednesday, the Nets and Edwards agreed to a two-year deal with the second year of this contract containing a team option, first reported by HoopHype’s Michael Scotto.

Edwards, 21, was a rookie during the 2021-22 season and he played in a total of 48 games for Brooklyn. He initially began the year on a two-way deal before having his contract converted to a standard NBA contract ahead of the playoffs.

The 44th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft ended up seeing a fair amount of playing time this past year due to injuries on the Nets roster. In the 48 games he appeared in, Edwards averaged 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and he shot 41.2% from the floor, 35.3% from three-point range.

While they did decline Kessler Edward’s minimum-salary team option last week, the Nets always had the intention of bringing Edwards back this offseason and they made that clear with this signing on Wednesday.

Speculation of what will occur with Durant and Irving is ongoing around the league, yet the Nets continue to move forward, building what they believe can be a championship contending roster.

Kessler Edwards is currently on the Brooklyn Nets Summer League roster and will likely be a focal point for them in Las Vegas over the next two weeks as he looks to continue developing into an impactful second-unit talent for his team. 

