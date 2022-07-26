Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Kobe Bryant On Monday

On Monday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.

Overtime posted a video of the 2012 USA Men's Basketball Team, and Durant quote tweeted the tweet.

Durant: "Bean tryna get his stance right is too funny. I Miss my dog everyday"

The 2012 Gold Medal team was one of the greatest basketball rosters ever assembled.

Durant is a three-time Gold Medalist, so he is one of the most accomplished players to ever play in the Olympics.

Currently, he is on the Nets, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season.

They were swept by the Boston Celtics, which was a huge disappointment, considering they were expected to win a title.

Durant signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, and he missed the first year due to injury.

Therefore, he has spent two seasons playing for the Nets and they have only won just one playoffs series (2021 against the Celtics).

When Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets, they had been seen as one of the greatest collections of talent on a roster in league history.

They also had 2018 James Harden for some of last season and the season before.

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He is a 12-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP.

This offseason, he requested a trade from the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."