Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Tweets About Philadelphia Eagles Star

Kevin Durant Tweets About Philadelphia Eagles Star

On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant tweeted about Darius Slay during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-23 NBA season will begin on October 18, which is just one day, so it's a great time to be a sports fan.

Currently, the NFL is wrapping up Week 6, and Sunday Night Football featured an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.

During the game, four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay picked up his third interception of the year, and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Slay. 

Durant: "Big play Slay. My dog always locked @bigplay24slay"

Slay then responded to Durant after the game.

Slay: "Yes sir!!! Appreciate ya my guy"

Durant's tweet has over 17,000 likes, while Slay's has over 1,000. 

The Eagles improved to 6-0, winning the game by a score of 26-17, while the Cowboys fell to 4-2.

They are currently in first place in the division and the only team in the NFL with an undefeated record. 

As for Durant and the Nets, they are coming off a tough season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

Even after the disappointing season, they should be expected to be a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship because they have Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and solid role players. 

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19 when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York. 

More on the Philadelphia Eagles can be read here 

USATSI_9101713_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tweets About Philadelphia Eagles Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17407752_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Sign Recent Philadelphia 76ers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14377485_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

NBA All-Star Will Reportedly Miss Start Of Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17404085_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16429281_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Announce Key Player Will Miss 3 Weeks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17485091_168388303_lowres
Injuries

2 Key Brooklyn Nets Players Will Miss First Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19231803_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Waive 3 Players

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16904121_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235725_168388303_lowres
News

New Orleans Pelicans Waive Former Pacers and Celtics Forward Kelan Martin

By Brett Siegel