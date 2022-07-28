Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday Night

Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with just one emoji on Wednesday night. The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets over his career.
On Wednesday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet with just one emoji. 

Irving is one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off of averaging 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season. 

The Nets have Irving and Kevin Durant, so they had been expected to be competing for a title. 

However, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

They not only lost, but were swept in just four games, so they did not win a single playoff game in 2022. 

The two stars have been in loads of rumors over the offseason. 

Irving opted in for one more season with the Nets, and he will become a free agent next summer. 

As for Durant, on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

So far, both players still remain on the Nets, and the offseason is entering a calmer period. 

Free agency began on June 30, so the beginning of July was packed with signings and trades. 

August and September are usually a lot quieter. 

The two superstars have played together for two seasons, and they have won just one playoff series. 

In 2021, Irving got hurt in the second-round against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Bucks beat them in seven games. 

Both Irving and Durant are NBA Champions. 

Irving won a title with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Durant won two titles with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

