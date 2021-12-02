Publish date:
Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted 3 Photos To Instagram On Tuesday Night
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out three posts to his Instagram account on Tuesday night.
The seven-time All-Star guard has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City.
Since Irving plays for the Brooklyn Nets he cannot play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
While he could be a part-time player, the Nets announced before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.
Even in his absence, they have been sharp to start the season.
Former MVP's Kevin Durant and James Harden have the Nets at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games of the season.
