Brooklyn Nets Make NBA History On Wednesday Against Golden State Warriors

On Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets made history with their 91-point first half.

The Golden State Warriors have really struggled this season and with several key players out of the lineup on Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets seized their opportunity, cruising to a 143-113 victory and their seventh straight victory.

The Nets now own the league’s longest active win streak, but the most impressive part about this win against the Warriors was what Brooklyn did in the first half.

Over the first 24 minutes of play, the Nets scored a total of 91 points, not only setting a franchise record for points scored in any half, but this was the third highest first half points total ever recorded in league history according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Phoenix Suns own the record, scoring 107 first half points against the Denver Nuggets in 1990 and the Warriors own the second-best scoring total with 92 points against the Chicago Bulls in 2018. Coincidentally enough, Kevin Durant was a part of that Golden State team in 2018, meaning he has been a part of the second-highest and third-highest first half scoring totals in league history.

“That’s what happens when you come to work and you’re ready to work from the beginning,” Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the win.

Scoring 46 points in the first quarter, followed by 45 points in the second quarter, the Nets looked unstoppable offensively and they did all of this without Kyrie Irving, who is arguably their second-best scorer alongside Durant.

This win against the Warriors marks the Nets’ seventh consecutive win, as mentioned earlier, marking the first time the franchise has had a win streak of seven games or more since the 2020-21 season, a year in which the Nets finished with a 48-24 record and earned the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will have a chance to keep their recent hot-streak alive on Friday night in Brooklyn when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks come to town.

