Nets And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in Tennessee, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Brooks, Aldama, Adams on Monday."

The Nets come into the game with a 1-1 record after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, and then beating the Toronto Raptors.

They have a loaded roster with Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant is off to a good start to the year averaging 29.5 points per game on 48.7% shooting from the field.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the game with a 2-1 record after beating the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets but losing to the Dallas Mavericks.

All-Star guard Ja Morant is off to a sensational start to the new season averaging 34.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest through the first three games.

In their win over the Rockets, he went off for 49 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Last season, the Grizzlies finished with the second best regular season record in the NBA, and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

They ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round in six games.