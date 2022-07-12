LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something That Is Going Viral

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question, and the post is going viral.

Durant: "Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?"

Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics in April.

The Celtics went all the way to the NBA Finals, so they were a very good team but it still was a shock that they swept the Nets.

The Nets had been seen as a team who should be competing for a title, but they ended up not winning a single playoff game in 2022.

Durant and Kyrie Irving have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, and they have only won just one playoff series.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news constantly over the last week and a half, because according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Prior to playing for the Nets, Durant won two NBA Championships (and made the NBA Finals three times) with the Golden State Warriors.

Before he joined the Warriors, he spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization (he spent one season on the Seattle Supersonics).

With the Thunder, they were an elite team for nearly a decade, but they were only able to make the NBA Finals just one time (which they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat).