Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets have dealt with a lot over the last couple of months given Kevin Durant’s trade request and rumors swirling about Kyrie Irving’s future, but both superstar players are committed to the team for the 2022-23 season.

After Kevin Durant, his business manager Rich Kleiman, met with Nets GM Sean Marks, head coach Steve Nash and owners Clara Wu Tsai and Joseph Tsai recently, all sides came to a mutual agreement to move forward. The following was released by the team on Tuesday.

Now inching closer to the start of training camp at the end of September, the Nets turn their attention to the 2022-23 season, a year in which they will once again be in the championship picture.

How good this team can be and whether or not all the drama from this offseason will carry over to the regular season are two major unknowns right now, but the team’s leadership truly believes that they can be a top-tier team in the NBA, which is why the remaining roster spots they have will be filled by capable, championship-worthy players.

Having 12 players with guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and one having a partially-guaranteed deal, the Nets still have a couple of roster spots that they will be looking to fill.

Former All-Stars Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony have recently been speculated to be two targets for Brooklyn, but HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported recently that a pair of former NBA champions in Tristan Thompson and Markieff Morris are more realistic targets for the Nets.

“The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center,” Scotto writes. “One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thompson, HoopsHype has learned. The Nets have also expressed exploratory interest in forward Markieff Morris, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Thompson recently played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls last season and he ended up playing in 57 games amongst the three teams. In total, the former 2016 champion averaged 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 52.8% from the floor.

Always regarded as a strong rebounder on either end of the floor, Tristan Thompson could end up being a valuable addition for the Nets not only because they were middle-of-the-pack in rebounding during the 2021-22 season, but because Nicolas Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe are the only two centers on Brooklyn’s roster right now.

Adding a veteran, experienced champion like Thompson to the frontcourt gives the Nets more depth and more importantly, someone that can be a voice of reason for the two other young centers on this roster.

Markieff Morris played in just 17 games last season with the Miami Heat mainly due to a neck/back injury suffered in early November that kept him out nearly four months. Winning a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Morris has always been a hard-nosed defender and a stretch forward that is not afraid to take his shots from the perimeter.

For his career, Morris has shot 34.1% from three-point range and recently during the 2019-20 season, he shot 38.6% from three-point range.

An experienced forward who, like Thompson, has championship experience, Markieff Morris seems like another reasonable player for the Brooklyn Nets to possibly explore adding ahead of training camp.

Both Tristan Thompson and Markieff Morris remain unrestricted free agents that have received very little to no interest in free agency this offseason. It would be surprising if either player ended up seeing more than a minimum contract offer ahead of the start of training camp from the Brooklyn Nets or any other team around the league. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsTristan ThompsonNBA RumorsMarkieff MorrisBrooklyn Nets

USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17267830_168388303_lowres
News

Amazing Video Of Draymond Green Shows The Kind Of Leader He Is

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9183556_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Carmelo Anthony Honors Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_8106436_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Love's Post Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Went

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18475615_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Western Conference Team Reportedly Interested In Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_3177396_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 24 - "The Redeem Team" Delivers For Team USA

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17537254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Brooklyn Nets' Decision With Kevin Durant Will Determine Future Of NBA

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18532687_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Andrew Wiggins Makes An Awesome Post To Instagram

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17902734_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar