Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Friday

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted a photo to his Instagram story on Friday.

Currently, the 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news constantly. 

Durant posted to his story a photo of the song he was listening to. 

Currently, the 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news constantly. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets had a very disappointing season, because they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics swept the Nets, so after beginning the season as title favorites, they were unable to win a playoff game in 2022.  

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and he missed the first season due to injury, so he has played two seasons for them. 

In those two seasons, the Nets have only won just one playoff series, which is shocking considering the talent on the roster. 

In 2021, they had James Harden and Kyrie Irving, but Irving got hurt during the second-round. 

The Bucks ended up beating Harden and Durant in Game 7 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant had helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA Finals three times in a row. 

In 2017 and 2018, they won the NBA Championship and Durant won the NBA Finals MVP Award both times. 

Prior to playing for the Warriors, he had spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder (and one season on the Seattle SuperSonics). 

USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Friday

