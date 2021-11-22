Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to play the Cavs on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Both teams played each other in Brooklyn at Barclays Center last week, and the Nets won the game 109-99.

The Nets are tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games.

They played without Kevin Durant last game, but James Harden carried them to a win over the Orlando Magic.

Durant will play in Monday's game.

As for the Cavs, they have a 9-8 record, and have been somewhat of a surprise in their first 17 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

