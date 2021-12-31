Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Bucks And Magic Starting Lineups
    The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.
    The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic are back in action on Thursday evening in Florida, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.  

    The starting lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    As for the Magic, their starting lineup can also be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The two teams played on Tuesday evening in Orlando, and the Bucks came away victorious with a 127-110 win.  

    The win advanced the Bucks to 23-13 on the season, and after winning the title last season, they look like they will once again be one of the teams to make a run at a championship this year. 

    Meanwhile, the Magic fell to 7-28 in 35 games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

