Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton Named NBA Players of the Week

The NBA has named Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) and Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 6 (November 21 - November 28) of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again been sensational for the Milwaukee Bucks and has now earned his second NBA Player of the Week honor this season, making him the only player to be named “Player of the Week” twice this year.

The Bucks went 3-1 this past week and Antetokounmpo looked unstoppable, averaging 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor. He also recorded two double-doubles this past week and Giannis scored at least 30 points in all four of his team’s games.

Antetokounmpo now ranks fourth in the league in scoring after this past week and he now ranks sixth in rebounds per game. He also remains as one of the most efficient defenders so far during the 2022-23 season.

The Phoenix Suns have once again been one of the league’s best teams this year and Deandre Ayton has once again been a big part of their success.

With Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson out of the Suns’ lineups due to injured, Ayton has stepped up alongside Devin Booker and he ended up averaging 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds per game this week while shooting 67.4 percent from the floor.

His best performance was his most recent one against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, as Ayton went for 29 points and 21 rebounds in a 113-112 Phoenix victory.

This marks the first time in Deandre Ayton’s career that he has received the NBA’s Western Player of the Week honor and he is the 20th player in Phoenix Suns history to receive the Western Conference Player of the Week honor.

For Giannis Antetokounmpo, this is the 19th time he has been named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He is now tied with Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry and Carmelo Anthony for the ninth-most Player of the Week honors in league history.

Stephen Curry (GSW), Anthony Davis (LAL), LeBron James (LAL), Nikola Jokic (DEN) and Ja Morant (MEM) were also nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week, as Bam Adebayo (MIA), Caleb Martin (MIA), Jaylen Brown (BOS), Jayson Tatum (BOS), Tobias Harris (PHI), Shake Milton (PHI), Bennedict Mathurin (IND), Myles Turner (IND) and Donovan Mitchell (CLE) were all nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

