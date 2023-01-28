Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Goes Viral After Scoring 41 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers.

On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers (on the road) by a score of 141-131.

An incredible 13 players scored in double-digits in the high-scoring affair.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in only 34 minutes of playing time.

He also shot an outstanding 16/29 from the field (55%).

After missing five games in a row with a knee injury, the superstar forward has played in each of the last three games (and scored 29+ points in all three).

Following the big performance against the Pacers, Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo.

Antetokounmpo captioned his photo: "When you have fun, the rest is taken care of."

The tweet has over 30,000 likes, 2,000 retweets and 1.3 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

He frequently posts photos to social media (with clever captions) after games, and typically they get a lot of traction.

On the season, the former 15th-overall pick is now averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 38 games (he is also shooting 52.7% from the field).

The Bucks are currently tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

Through 49 games, they are 32-17 and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They will play their next game on Sunday night when they host C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin.