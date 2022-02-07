Skip to main content
Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Clippers

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Bucks against the Clippers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Saturday night, and are 33-21 in the 54 games that they've played this season. 

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and 6-4 in their last ten games. 

After winning the NBA Title last season, they are once again a contender to get back there this season. 

As for the Clippers, they are 27-27 in the 54 games this season, and the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

