Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday evening, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.
The Bucks come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA.
After playing a long season last year (winning the NBA Championship), they are clearly not showing any signs of rust, because they are 22-13 in 35 games and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
As for the Magic, they are in a rebuilding mode at 7-27 in 34 games this season.
At home in Orlando they are 2-11 in 13 games this season.
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.