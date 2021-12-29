Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic
    Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Magic

    The Milwaukee Bucks are in Orlando to play the Magic on Tuesday evening, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.
    The Milwaukee Bucks are in Florida to play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

    The full lineup for the Bucks against the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.  

    The Bucks come into the game as one of the best teams in the NBA.  

    After playing a long season last year (winning the NBA Championship), they are clearly not showing any signs of rust, because they are 22-13 in 35 games and the third seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    As for the Magic, they are in a rebuilding mode at 7-27 in 34 games this season.

    At home in Orlando they are 2-11 in 13 games this season.  

