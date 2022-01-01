Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Bucks

The Bucks come into the game with a 24-13 record in 37 games this season, and after winning the NBA Championship last season they once again appear as if they will be a team who contends to win a title this season.

They are currently on a five-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games of the season.

In 17 games at home this season they are 12-5.

As for the Pelicans they come into Saturday's game with a 13-22 record in 35 games.

