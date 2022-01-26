Cavs And Bucks Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Ohio on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Bucks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Bucks come into the game as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference at 30-19 in 49 games played. 

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 29-19 record in 48 games played. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and the Cavs have not been to the playoffs since they made the NBA Finals in 2018. 

