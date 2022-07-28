Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About Steph Curry

In a recent interview with Monte Pool of NBC Sports Bay Area, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Steph Curry.

“I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” Barkley said via Pool. “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.”

Curry is now a four-time NBA Champion after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.

This was their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season.

In 2020 and 2021 they missed the postseason, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that time span.

Therefore, this was their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span.

Curry has led the Warriors to being one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA.

Yet, he is still just 34-years-old, and they are primed for another run at more championships over the next few years.

Klay Thompson had missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries, so they have made the NBA Finals in each of the last six seasons that Thompson has played.