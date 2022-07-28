Skip to main content
Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About Steph Curry

Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About Steph Curry

In a recent interview with Monte Pool of NBC Sports Bay Area, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors just beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month. Barkley played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns over his career.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a recent interview with Monte Pool of NBC Sports Bay Area, Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley spoke about Steph Curry.

“I said after he won this one, that puts him on the list with Isiah Thomas,” Barkley said via Pool. “He’s at the table in the Hall of Fame with Isiah Thomas as probably the best point guards. Those two guys are probably the two best points to ever play the game.”

Curry is now a four-time NBA Champion after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month.  

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks in the first three rounds.  

This was their first time in the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season. 

In 2020 and 2021 they missed the postseason, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles in that time span. 

Therefore, this was their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done in that span.  

Curry has led the Warriors to being one of the best dynasties in the history of the NBA. 

Yet, he is still just 34-years-old, and they are primed for another run at more championships over the next few years.

Klay Thompson had missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injuries, so they have made the NBA Finals in each of the last six seasons that Thompson has played. 

USATSI_17239687_168388303_lowres
News

Charles Barkley's Viral Quote About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_16333220_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Paul George Tweeted On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18111007_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors Officially Announce Juancho Hernangomez Signing

By Brett Siegel21 minutes ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly "Angling" For This Player In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17978530_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving Tweets 4 Photos On Thursday

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18569343_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen Curry Has No Desire To Leave The Warriors Anytime Soon

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_17987313_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday Night

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_11978829_168388303_lowres
News

Former Boston Celtics Second-Round Pick Signs With New Team

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel15 hours ago