    December 29, 2021
    Check Out The Photo James Harden Tweeted
    Check Out The Photo James Harden Tweeted

    On Tuesday, James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of himself. The 2018 MVP led the Brooklyn Nets to back-to-back wins in Los Angeles over the Lakers and Clippers.
    On Tuesday, James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of himself. The 2018 MVP led the Brooklyn Nets to back-to-back wins in Los Angeles over the Lakers and Clippers.

    James Harden sent out a tweet with a photo of himself, and his post on Tuesday can be seen embedded below. 

    Harden led the Nets (without Kevin Durant) to wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back games in California. 

    The 2018 MVP was dominant in both games, and after having a triple-double with 36 points 10 rebounds and 10 assists on Christmas against the Lakers, he went off for 39 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists against the Clippers Monday.  

    The Nets are 23-9 in 33 games this season, and are the top seed in the Eastern Conference leading the Chicago Bulls by 1.5 games. 

    Harden is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game this season. 

    The Nets have yet to have Kyrie Irving play in any games this season, but that has not stopped them from being one of the elite teams in all of the NBA. 

