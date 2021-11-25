Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

Check Out The Photos Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday
On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets that had a total of five photos in them.
Both tweets from Irving can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving is a seven-time All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA over the last eight years.
However, he has not played in a single game this season due to New York City's vaccine mandate.
While he is not eligible to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, he could technically be a part-time player for the Nets. Yet, before the season began they announced that the star guard would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.
The Nets have still done well in his absence.
Through the first 19 games of the season they have a 14-5 record, which is the best in the entire Eastern Conference.
