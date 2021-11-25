Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Wednesday.
    On Wednesday, Kyrie Irving sent out two tweets that had a total of five photos in them. 

    Both tweets from Irving can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Irving is a seven-time All-Star and one of the best players in the NBA over the last eight years. 

    However, he has not played in a single game this season due to New York City's vaccine mandate. 

    While he is not eligible to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, he could technically be a part-time player for the Nets. Yet, before the season began they announced that the star guard would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant. 

    The Nets have still done well in his absence. 

    Through the first 19 games of the season they have a 14-5 record, which is the best in the entire Eastern Conference. 

