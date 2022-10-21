Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls are facing off against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

The Bulls are coming off an impressive win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida (they were massive underdogs and won by a score of 116-108).

For the game against the Wizards, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, Caruso, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Friday."

They will remain without Zach LaVine (injury management), who also missed their first game of the season.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Zach LaVine (injury management) remains out Friday; remains expected to play Saturday."

The Bulls made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017 when they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they lost in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

As for the Wizards, they are also coming off a win in their first game of the season.

On Wednesday night, they beat the Indiana Pacers on the road by a score of 114-107.

They have a very intriguing roster that features Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

If they can remain healthy, they should be a team who competes for a play-in tournament spot (at worst).

Last season, they were the 12th seed in the east, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Both of these teams are very talented on the offensive side of the ball, so it should be a good matchup.