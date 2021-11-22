Chicago Bulls' Starting Lineup Against The New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the New York Knicks on Sunday night in Illinois, and they have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, they are 11-5 in their first 16 games, which is impressive considering they went 31-41 last season and missed the playoffs.

They signed key players like Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caurso, that have been a total game-changer.

Zach LaVine was an All-Star last season, but now finally has a good roster around him that can help lead them to the playoffs.

They have not been to the postseason since 2017.

The Knicks come into the game with a 9-7 record after going 5-1 in their first six games.

