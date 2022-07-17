Former Top-10 Draft Pick Still Remains A Restricted Free Agent

Skip to main content
Collin Sexton, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is still a restricted free agent and has yet to sign an offer sheet with any team in the league.

Entering NBA free agency, Collin Sexton was projected to be one of the better names available and many were saying that he was a Top-5 guard in this draft class.

While Jalen Brunson was a bigger name on the move during Day 1 of free agency, the market for guards has been very low this offseason and Sexton’s market has cooled off tremendously.

The New York Knicks originally had interest in him before signing Brunson and neither the Detroit Pistons nor the Dallas Mavericks seem to be interested in making a move for the restricted free agent.

One team with cap space to watch is the Indiana Pacers, but they do have Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and second-round pick Andrew Nembhard in their backcourt.

While he remains unsigned over two weeks into the free agency period, both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Collin Sexton do not seem too concerned, as both parties have a level of interest in each other.

At NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the general consensus amongst league circles was that Sexton will resign with the Cavaliers and it does appear that Cleveland will bring their young guard back for at least one more year.

Their $7.2 million qualifying offer is still out there for Collin Sexton and it is possible that the 23-year-old guard takes this offer to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

After all, Sexton is coming off of a torn meniscus suffered near the beginning of the 2021-22 season, so some teams have been a little weary about investing a lot of money into him this offseason, the Cavaliers included.

Since being drafted eighth overall by the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Draft, Sexton has averaged 20.0 points, 3.3 assists and has shot 45.8% from the floor in Cleveland. 

