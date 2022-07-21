Skip to main content
Here's What Mac McClung Tweeted After Signing With The Golden State Warriors

Mac McClung sent out a tweet after Shams Charania (of The Athletic) reported that he had signed with the Golden State Warriors. McClung played for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

On Wednesday night, Mac McClung sent out a tweet after Shams Charania (of The Athletic) reported that the 23-year-old signed with the Golden State Warriors. 

Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."

McClung quote tweeted: "Stay the course" 

Charania added that the deal is for a non-guaranteed contract, so he will be in training camp with the team, but that does not guarantee he will be on the opening night roster. 

Charania: "McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp."

McClung played his college basketball for Texas Tech and Georgetown. 

He spent two seasons with Georgetown and his final season with Texas Tech. 

Last year was his rookie season (he did not get drafted in the 2021 NBA Draft), and he played in two NBA games.  

One for the Chicago Bulls and the other for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

In addition, he spent time in the G-League, and in 27 games he averaged an impressive 21.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game. 

He also shot 46.7% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range. 

As for the Warriors, they are coming off beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month, which was their fourth title in the last eight seasons. 

USATSI_18061505_168388303_lowres
