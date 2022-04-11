Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

The NBA regular season is in the books, and now it really matters. For the second straight year, the Play-In Tournament starts things on Tuesday before we can get to the all-important 16-team playoffs that starts with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.

Play-In Tournament

Tuesday's games (April 12)

Game 1 : No. 8 seed Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets , 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Brooklyn is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.The over/under is 229.5.

Wednesday's games (April 13)

Game 3 : No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 seed Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 237.5.

Friday's games (April 15)

Game 5 : Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1 (TBD*, ESPN)

: Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1 (TBD*, ESPN) Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Loser of Game 2 (TBD*, TNT)

* – Game times for Friday, April 15 will be ESPN 7:30 p.m. ET & TNT 10 p.m. ET if LA Clippers host or ESPN 7 p.m. ET & TNT 9:30 p.m. ET if Minnesota hosts

Winners earn 8th seeds and advance to NBA playoffs

Eastern Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. TBD

Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Miami Heat , (Time/TV: TBA)

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. TBD

Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Boston Celtics , (Time/TV: TBA)

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Chicago Bulls

Game 1 , April 17 (Sunday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks , (Time/TV: TBA) Point spread: Milwaukee is a 9-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN). Point spread: Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

Western Conference Playoffs

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. TBD

Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Phoenix Suns , (Time/TV: TBA)

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. TBD

Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): TBD at Memphis Grizzlies , 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN).

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs No. 6 Denver Nuggets

Game 1 , April 16 (Saturday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) Point spread: Golden State is a 6-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN). Point spread: Dallas is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.

TBD Game 3: TBD

TBD Game 4: TBD

TBD Game 5: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 6: If necessary, TBD

If necessary, TBD Game 7: If necessary, TBD

NBA Finals