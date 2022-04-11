Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads
The best two months in basketball are here as the NBA postseason has arrived, starting with the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday. Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.
The NBA regular season is in the books, and now it really matters. For the second straight year, the Play-In Tournament starts things on Tuesday before we can get to the all-important 16-team playoffs that starts with four games on Saturday and four more on Sunday.
Here is the complete schedule, with gametimes, TV information and point spreads. We will update this story daily with results and updated betting lines, so bookmark it and follow along for the next two months of a wide-open postseason.
Play-In Tournament
Tuesday's games (April 12)
- Game 1: No. 8 seed Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets, 7 p.m. ET. (TV: TNT) Point spread: Brooklyn is a 7.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.The over/under is 229.5.
- Game 2: No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers at No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET (TV: TNT). Point spread: Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.The over/under is 230.5.
- Editor's Note: Winners earn No. 7 seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
Wednesday's games (April 13)
- Game 3: No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 seed Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 237.5.
- Game 4: No. 10 seed San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 seed New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN) Point spread: New Orleans is a 5.5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website. The over/under is 229.5.
Friday's games (April 15)
- Game 5: Winner of Game 3 at Loser of Game 1 (TBD*, ESPN)
- Game 6: Winner of Game 4 at Loser of Game 2 (TBD*, TNT)
* – Game times for Friday, April 15 will be ESPN 7:30 p.m. ET & TNT 10 p.m. ET if LA Clippers host or ESPN 7 p.m. ET & TNT 9:30 p.m. ET if Minnesota hosts
Winners earn 8th seeds and advance to NBA playoffs
Eastern Conference Playoffs
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. TBD
- Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Miami Heat, (Time/TV: TBA)
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. TBD
- Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Boston Celtics, (Time/TV: TBA)
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Chicago Bulls
- Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, (Time/TV: TBA) Point spread: Milwaukee is a 9-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 5 Toronto Raptors
- Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers, 6 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN). Point spread: Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
Western Conference Playoffs
No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. TBD
- Game 1, April 17 (Sunday): TBD at Phoenix Suns, (Time/TV: TBA)
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. TBD
- Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): TBD at Memphis Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN).
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs No. 6 Denver Nuggets
- Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ABC) Point spread: Golden State is a 6-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1, April 16 (Saturday): Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 1 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPN). Point spread: Dallas is a 3-point favorite as of Monday morning according to the FanDuel.com gambling website.
- Game 2: TBD
- Game 3: TBD
- Game 4: TBD
- Game 5: If necessary, TBD
- Game 6: If necessary, TBD
- Game 7: If necessary, TBD
NBA Finals
- June 2: NBA Finals 2022 Game 1
- June 5: NBA Finals 2022 Game 2
- June 8: NBA Finals 2022 Game 3
- June 10: NBA Finals 2022 Game 4
- June 13: NBA Finals 2022 Game 5 (If necessary)
- June 16: NBA Finals 2022 Game 6 (If necessary)
- June 19: NBA Finals 2022 Game 7 (If necessary)