Could Kevin Durant Actually Be Traded?

Bovada Sportsbook recently came out with odds for where Kevin Durant will play next season. The Brooklyn Nets are the overwhelming favorite, but the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks were all on the list.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had their season come to abrupt end in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs back in April.

The Nets, who had been seen as the top team to win the Eastern Conference before the season, got swept by the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, there was a lot of criticism towards Durant and fellow star Kyrie Irving.

The pair have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, and they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs together.

Durant is under contract for a long time, because he just agreed to an extension before the season began.

However, Bovada Sportsbook recently released odds on where Durant will play next season (via Odds Shark).

The Nets are the overwhelming favorite (-5000), because the only way that Durant could be on another team is if he gets traded.

The Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are the other six teams favored to land him.

Now, all six of those teams have very long odds to get him, so that shows that a trade is highly unlikely.

However, it's worth keeping an eye on what's going in Brooklyn, because the Nets have totally underwhelmed.

In addition, Irving can be a free agent either this summer or next summer, and their third best player Ben Simmons has yet to play in a game in over a year.

There are a lot of questions going forward about the Nets, but Durant is likely the last player that would be moved.