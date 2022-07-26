Mavs Sign Former Grizzlies And Hawks Player

On July 24, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed former NBA player Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract.

Mavs PR: "The Dallas Mavericks have signed Tyler Dorsey to a two-way contract. Dorsey joins Dallas after spending last season with Olympiacos Piraeus, where he averaged 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while helping the club to the Greek League title."

Dorsey played in the NBA in 2018 and 2019 for the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

He has played in 104 games with career averages of 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

In college, he was a star for the Oregon Ducks.

Currently, he is still just 26-years-old, so he could end up being a solid signing for Dallas.

The Mavs had a fantastic season this past year when they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals in Jason Kidd's first season as head coach.

They beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round, and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals in five games.

The Warriors went on to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

For the Mavs, their best player All-Star Luka Doncic is still just 23-years-old, so they have a very bright future ahead of them.

Most people did not see them making the Conference Finals this season.