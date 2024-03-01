Damian Lillard Made NBA History In Bucks-Hornets Game

UPDATE: The Bucks won by a score of 111-99, and Damian Lillard finished with 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are playing Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

During the game, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer George Gervin (20,708) for 45th on the all-time scoring list.

Following Gervin, the next player for Lillard to pass will be Hall of Famer David Robinson (20,790).

Lillard is in his first season with Milwaukee and came into the night with averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 54 games.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Bucks beat the Hornets (at home) by a score of 123-85.

Lillard had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 8/14 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in only 25 minutes of playing time.

Following the Hornets, the Bucks will visit DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday evening.

As for the Hornets, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-43 record in 58 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Following the Bucks, the Hornets will travel to Pennsylvania for a matchup with Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening.