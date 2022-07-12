Boston Celtics Officially Sign Very Good Player

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of veteran Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari is a 13-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range.

The 33-year-old is from Italy, but he actually grew up a fan of the Celtics.

Celtics tweet: "Danilo Gallinari, who grew up a Celtics fan, says it was "a no-brainer" to sign with us once the opportunity presented itself."

Gallinari also posted a tweet after signing with the team.

The past two seasons he has played for the Atlanta Hawks, and in 2021 he helped them reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

This past season, the Hawks won their way through the play-in tournament to solidify themselves as the eighth seed, but they lost to the Miami Heat (in five games) in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Last season for the Hawks, averaged 11.7 points on 38.1% shooting from the three-point range in 66 regular season games.

Overall, he was a productive veteran during his time in Atlanta, and he will likely be a big help to the Celtics.

They are coming off making the NBA Finals last season, and lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Therefore, they were just two wins away from their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals four times in just the last six seasons.

Prior to the Hawks, he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.