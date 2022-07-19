Recent 9th Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

July 19 marks the 20th day of free agency, and Dennis Smith Jr. who was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft is still available.

The 24-year-old has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers in 216 career games.

He has career averages of 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

During his rookie season with Dallas, he averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Recently, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! reported that Smith Jr. worked out for several teams in Las Vegas.

At just 24-years-old, he could be a great pickup for a lot of NBA teams.

A contender with limited cap space could take a low risk, high reward chance, or a young team trying to develop talent would both be ideal fits.

He played 37 games for the Trail Blazers last season, and averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

There is no question that he is an exciting player, because he is one of the best dunkers in the NBA.

His explosiveness is something that can't be taught, and he clearly still has potential to a legitimate role player in the NBA.

In college he was a superstar, and played just one season at North Carolina State.

He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assits per game.

Coming out of the draft he had been seen as a player with big upside.

He is 6'2" and from Fayetteville, North Carolina.