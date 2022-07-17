Skip to main content
Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Extension

The Denver Nuggets have officially signed veteran wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a multi-year contract extension after acquiring him from the Washington Wizards this offseason.

Falling in the first-round of the playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets have made it a point of emphasis to address their depth this offseason.

With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. set to return from injuries, the Nuggets will obviously be better during the 2022-23 season, but management still felt like some moves needed to be made.

As a result, Denver traded Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards in exchange for veterans Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On Sunday, the team officially announced that they have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a player they had been targeting for quite some time.

Caldwell-Pope, 29, recently finished with his ninth season in the NBA with the Wizards and once again had another productive season offensively.

While he may not be an elite-level player, the veteran shooting guard has always been a reliable role player and secondary scorer in this league.

Playing in 77 games this past year, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and shot 39.0% from three-point range for Washington.

Back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic has the ability to carry the Nuggets deep into the postseason, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. by his side, but what Denver was lacking this past season was real perimeter shooting depth.

Being one of the better catch-and-shoot threats in the league, Caldwell-Pope should be an excellent addition on a Denver Nuggets team that has high championship aspirations heading into the new NBA calendar year. 

