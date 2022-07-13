Nuggets Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

Skip to main content
Nuggets Officially Sign Former NBA All-Star

The Denver Nuggets have officially signed DeAndre Jordan. The veteran center has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets over his career.

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets officially announced the signing of veteran center DeAndre Jordan.  

The former All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets over his career. 

His best years of his career came on the Clippers with Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. 

He made the only All-Star Game of his career with the Clippers, and was also named to the All-NBA team three different times (including first team in 2016). 

After spending a decade with the Clippers, he left the team in 2019 for the Mavs. 

He has bounced around since then, but is still a serviceable center with loads of experience.   

Last season, he averaged 4.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 48 games for the Lakers and 76ers.  

As for the Nuggets, they have a very talented roster, but dealt with injuries this season. 

They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in just five games.  

Nikola Jokic has won the NBA's MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, so they are led by a top-ten player in the NBA.  

If they can remain healthy, they have the kind of roster that could make a legitimate run in the playoffs next season.

Jordan should be able to provide solid depth. 

He has played in 60 career playoff games, and has career averages of 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in 980 career regular season games. 

